Liberal Democrats

Parliamentary Support Officer

By Ruth Amoako on July 03, 2020

Responsible to: Head of Whips Office (Commons)
Salary: £24,000 per annum
Benefit: 8% Employer’s Pension Contribution
Tenure: Permanent
Hours: Full time 40 hours per week
Location: Liberal Democrat Whips Office, House of Commons.

Closing date: Friday 17th July 2020


Purpose of job
The Parliamentary Support Team is a pooled research and correspondence facility working for Liberal Democrat Parliamentarians in both the Houses of Commons and Lords.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

recruitment@libdems.org.uk

Please apply online on our website by attaching: -
1) A copy of your CV; including complete work history
2) A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your covering letter.

 

We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date

Please note:  We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.

Want to find out more Sign up here...

Sign up or log in using: or

Join us today

Britain needs Liberal voices. Add yours to ours and be part of what comes next:

Meet our MPs

Your Liberal Democrat MPs

Leadership Election

Learn more about the 2020 Liberal Democrat Leadership Election, including the timetable, candidates, how to get a vote and much, much more.

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.