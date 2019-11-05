Part One of our Plan for the Future

Today, we're kicking off the Liberal Democrats' Plan for the Future.

At our general election campaign launch, leader Jo Swinson has declared that a Liberal Democrat government will Stop Brexit and use the £50 billion Remain Bonus to invest in public services and tackle inequality.

This £50 billion injection to the areas that need it most can only be delivered by a Lib Dem government - we are the only party standing up to stop Brexit.

"Every vote for the Liberal Democrats is a vote to stop Brexit, build a brighter future and invest the £50bn Remain bonus in our vital public services."

With Jo Swinson as Prime Minister, we will reverse the drastic cuts to public services that the Conservative government have made and continue to lead from within the EU.

Boris Johnson and the Conservative party have caused a national crisis with Brexit; he has lied to the Queen, he’s lied to Parliament and he's lied to the country to push his bad Brexit deal. Together, we can stop him, stop Brexit and build a brighter future.

