Are you going to nominate someone for party awards?

What are Party Awards?

Party Awards recognise publicly those who have given the party outstanding service and commitment in the past year. They are presented at Autumn Conference (national conditions allowing) and each winner receives a trophy to keep and a special mention.

Candidates must themselves be party members, and be nominated and seconded by two party members.

More details about the individual awards and who is eligible can be found here.

All nominations should be completed using this nomination portal.

Before you get started, please make sure you have:

Your membership number;

The name, contact information and membership number of the person seconding your nomination; and

A clear understanding of which award you intend to nominate someone for and why that best fits them.

What is the deadline and when will I find out?

Nominations will close on Friday July 31st at 17:00.

All nominators will receive confirmation of their nomination shortly thereafter. If your nominee is selected for an award, they and you will be informed by August 28th.