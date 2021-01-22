Party Bodies Review

‘How do we make a difference?’ That was the question the Party Body Review Group was asked to answer. Looking at the range of Party bodies, there was only one way to find out!

As a Review Group we decided to ask those Party Organisations what they thought, where the gaps were, how they could make a difference to the Party going forward and how they might help one another. The Review captures their views, their potential and the opportunity for the Party as a whole to benefit from changes and how they and the Party relate to one another.

The Review Group members interviewed representatives of Party Organisations and non UK Parties and held Webinars to discuss interim findings. The report presented reflects both the views of those organisations and of Party members who took part in the on line survey.

The Review Group members are Bess Mayhew, Steffan Aquarone, Tim Pickstone and is ably helped and supported by Jack Coulson. My thanks to them for their unstinting commitment to our task and to all those who took part in interviews and in surveys, or who submitted written evidence.

More information about next steps and ongoing work will appear on this blog in the coming weeks and months. For now, if you are leading an SAO or AO and would like to get involved with the new Party Bodies Forum, please get in touch with jack.coulson@libdems.org.uk.