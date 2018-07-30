Party Conference Dates in 2019

The dates and locations for Spring and Autumn conference 2019 have been announced.
Spring conference – York Barbican – 16-17th March 2019
Autumn Conference – Bournemouth International Centre – 15-18th September 2019
Conference is where our party makes decisions on our future direction.
You can participate in thought-provoking debates, meet like-minded people, make party policy, hear from experts on a range of topics at our fringe events and learn new skills at our training sessions.
But before that, we Autumn Conference 2018 is coming up in less than two months!