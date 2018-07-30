Party Conference Dates in 2019

The dates and locations for Spring and Autumn conference 2019 have been announced.

Spring conference – York Barbican – 16-17th March 2019

Autumn Conference – Bournemouth International Centre – 15-18th September 2019

Conference is where our party makes decisions on our future direction.

You can participate in thought-provoking debates, meet like-minded people, make party policy, hear from experts on a range of topics at our fringe events and learn new skills at our training sessions.

But before that, we Autumn Conference 2018 is coming up in less than two months!

Register for your place at our Autumn 2018 conference here