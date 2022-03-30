Liberal Democrats

Party Registered Treasurer and Chair of the Federal Finance and Resources Committee

By Benita Osei-Bonsu on March 30, 2022

Job title: Party Registered Treasurer and Chair of the Federal Finance and Resources
Committee

Responsible to: The Federal Board and, ultimately, the Electoral Commission

Salary: N/A this is a voluntary role

Tenure: Until the next scheduled appointment for a three year term, due Q1 2023.

Location: This role may be conducted predominantly remotely. Some in-person meetings may be required, usually in Lib Dem HQ (1 Vincent Square, London).

Purpose of the role

This is your opportunity to play a pivotal role in the Party’s work. You will help us win. You will oversee the party finance's as Chair of the Federal Finance and Resources Committee (FFRC) and be accountable for our compliance with the Political Parties Elections and Referendums Act 2000 (PPERA). Day-to-day compliance matters will be managed by specialist staff reporting to the Chief Executive. As FFRC Chair you will also be a member of the Party’s Federal Board and therefore work to deliver our overall strategy.

Eligibility

Candidates must be a member of the Liberal Democrats, must meet the standards set by a Fit and Proper Persons test / the party’s internal due diligence process, and be nominated by two members of the Federal Board.

How to apply

Please read through the Full Job Description to learn more about the role before applying and take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms then proceed with your application.

To be considered for this position, please submit your application to [email protected] including:

● A full CV of no more than two pages and including a telephone number and email address.
● A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want the role and how your experience and skills are relevant to it. This advert will close at noon on April 18th 2022.

