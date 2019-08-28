Liberal Democrats

Party Services Administrator

By Amy Westcott on August 28, 2019

Full Job Description

Job Title:                    Party Services Administrator

Responsible to:         Head of Party Services

Salary:                        £23,000

Benefit:                      8% Employer’s Pension Contribution

Tenure:                       3 months

Hours:                        Full time 37.5 hours per week

Location:                    LDHQ, Westminster, London SW1P  

Closing Date:             Midday, Monday 9 September 2019

Purpose of job

To support the Party Services team where needed, primarily dealing with queries from members, supporters and prospective candidates, both via email and over the phone. Other tasks will be required ad hoc.

This is an ideal opportunity for anyone interested in gaining a range of experience across a variety of areas within Liberal Democrats HQ. 

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

amy.westcott@libdems.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

  • A copy of your CV; including complete work history
  • A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.
  • A completed diversity monitoring form 

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

Please note:  We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.

Want to find out more Sign up here...

Sign up or log in using: or

Join us today

Britain needs Liberal voices. Add yours to ours and be part of what comes next:

Meet our MPs

Your Liberal Democrat MPs

Latest by-elections

Find out how you can help make a difference in the latest Parliamentary by-election.

Autumn Conference

Bournemouth: 14 - 17 Sept 2019

Our plan

Find out what the Liberal Democrats stand for and read our plan for Britain.

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy