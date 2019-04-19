Celebrating Passover

Whether Brexit ever happens or not, what is certain is this week we will commemorate the original Exodus some 3,332 years ago.

The evening of April 19th marks the beginning of the eight-day Jewish festival of Passover (Pesach) - a religiously significant period which commemorates the Israelite’s journey out of Egypt after years of slavery and bondage under ancient Egyptian rule. An epic journey from slavery to freedom.

Across the world, Jewish families will sit around the Seder table to share food and recount the tale of how Moses led the Jewish people to their emancipation and deliverance. In retelling the story of the Exodus, we are reminded that the forces of oppression, hate and tyranny are not insurmountable. The traditions we observe are symbolic reminders of both the hardships endured by the Israelites as well as the triumph of faith.

Across the world, we are witnessing worrying increases in acts of terror and hate targeted at religious communities. It’s hard to believe that even in 2019 anti-Semitism is still prevalent and growing- even in the UK. However, even in the face of intensifying anti-Semitic sentiment, Jewish communities continue to persevere in challenging bigotry and prejudice. In this growing anti-Semitic climate, festivals such as Passover are timely reminders of the strength of community and power of resistance.

The UK has long been a home for people of all backgrounds, and we are a shining example that different faiths, identities and ethnicities can thrive and co-exist. The history of Jewish people in the UK goes back centuries and British Jewish communities are undoubtedly an integral part of our society. At moments like this, we ought to take the opportunity to recognise the tremendous and invaluable contributions of these communities to our great country.

Regardless of your faith or background, let us all come together to choose unity over division, understanding over intolerance and faith over fear.

To everyone celebrating we wish you peaceful Passover. Chag Pesach sameach.