People's Vote could not be disregarded without a constitutional crisis

The Tories are trying to claim the calamitous Chequers Deal or catastrophic No Deal are the only two options available. This is not true.

By Tom Brake, Nov 01, 2018 6:11

Sir David Natzler, clerk of the House of Commons, has made comments that a Commons vote on a 'People's Vote' would still have "considerable political force”.

Whether a parliamentary vote on a 'People’s Vote' amendment was legally binding or not, the PM could not disregard the result without a serious constitutional and democratic crisis.

A People’s Vote is the third most sensible and consensual option, and if Parliament votes for one, the people should be granted one! Only the Liberal Democrats are united in fighting Brexit.

The people must be given the final say on Brexit, including the option to remain in the European Union.

