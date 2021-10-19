Liberal Democrats

Personal Assistant

By Aisha Naushahi on October 19, 2021

Working for: Sarah Green MP (Chesham & Amersham)

Salary: In line with IPSA pay scales 

Tenure: Permanent

Hours: Full time

Location: Constituency office (some home working will be considered)

Closing date: 5pm, 29th October 2021

 

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

Interview/Start Dates

Candidates will be contacted for an interview within a week of the closing date. The successful candidate will start as soon as possible subject to parliamentary vetting procedures.

How to apply

If you have what it takes to join our team, please submit a covering letter and CV to [email protected]

 

 

