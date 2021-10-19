Personal Assistant

Working for: Sarah Green MP (Chesham & Amersham)
Salary: In line with IPSA pay scales
Tenure: Permanent
Hours: Full time
Location: Constituency office (some home working will be considered)
Closing date: 5pm, 29th October 2021
It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.
Interview/Start Dates
Candidates will be contacted for an interview within a week of the closing date. The successful candidate will start as soon as possible subject to parliamentary vetting procedures.
How to apply
If you have what it takes to join our team, please submit a covering letter and CV to [email protected]