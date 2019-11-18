Phone Banking

Come and join the phone canvassing team!

We're hitting the phones hard this election, and we need you to lend your voice to the cause.

Come and join our evening group at the new Volunteer Hub!

RSVP here

We're open every weekday evening until 9pm when we break for pizza!

We're also loaded with drinks and healthy snacks so we can keep calling voters and convincing them to vote Liberal Democrat this election.

You can come in, do a couple of hours and be on your way - or you can stay all day from 10am til late.

Any time you can give will help us win this election and stop Brexit.

RSVP here so we can let you in the building - or email volunteer@libdems.org.uk for more information.

Don't let Brexit happen by staying home - come and join us now!