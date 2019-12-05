Liberal Democrats

Plan for Business

The Liberal Democrats are now the natural party of business, with a clear plan to boost innovation and stop the economic damage caused by Brexit.

Our country and our businesses deserve better than a choice between a hard Brexit under Johnson or the hard left under Corbyn.

Both parties would damage businesses through their plans to end free movement and deprive our fast-growing businesses of the talent they need to compete globally.

The Liberal Democrats are the natural party of business, with a clear plan to stop Brexit, save free movement and focus on addressing the real issues facing our economy.
 
We will build a brighter future by securing the UK’s place as a global research powerhouse, supporting our entrepreneurs, and creating good jobs in new and growing industries.

