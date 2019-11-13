The Liberal Democrats' pledge to invest in flood defences

As the world grapples with a climate emergency, the Conservatives are turning their backs on communities most at risk by failing to provide adequate flood defences.

Following the flooding across northern England this week, we've announced that a over the lifetime of the next parliament, a Liberal Democrat government will create a £5bn flood prevention and adaptation fund. The fund will help the UK build resilience against future flooding, and ensure all communities can access the funds they need during periods of crisis.

"The Liberal Democrats are committed to investing in our flood defences and protecting communities from the devastation we have seen in the last week."

The Tory Brexit agenda risks the UK losing access to vital EU funds for improving flood defences and flood relief. This would starve local communities of a key revenue stream to tackle flooding and build resilience for the future.

It's only by voting for a Liberal Democrat government that we can stop Brexit and stay in the EU, meaning that the UK will retain access to vital EU funds to deal with flooding.

The floods in northern England should be declared a national emergency.



A Lib Dem government will create a £5bn flood prevention fund to help build resilience against future flooding & ensure communities can access the funds needed during these crises > https://t.co/n55H6rxEDy pic.twitter.com/mS9fkVDzOp — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) November 12, 2019

We will also increase DEFRA's budget by £1bn per year, ensuring that non-departmental bodies like the Environment Agency receive more funding.



A Liberal Democrat government will stop Brexit and build a brighter future, tackling key issues like the climate emergency.

Learn about our Plan for the Future here.