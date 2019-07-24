As I watched Boris Johnson being crowned Tory leader yesterday, I felt the same sinking feeling that I did on the morning of that awful referendum result.

But that despair quickly turned to anger as he rambled through his opening speech.

As our new Leader Jo Swinson said the other night - Britain deserves better than Boris Johnson. Britain deserves better than a divisive and damaging no-deal Brexit rammed through by a man who couldn't even be bothered to write an acceptance speech.

All the pomp and bluster in the world can't change parliamentary arithmetic.

His victory has felt inevitable throughout the contest. Few will be surprised by yesterday's result. But he can and will be stopped - here's how.

With Parliament this finely balanced, every single vote counts. We've seen votes lost by 1 or even tied in recent months. Just 1 MP could be the tipping point.

Jane Dodds, our candidate in the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election, could be that tipping point. And that is where the fightback against Boris begins.

I've been to Brecon and Radnorshire regularly in recent weeks to campaign for Jane. She's well aware of the national significance of this by-election. But she's also completely determined to be a strong voice for the communities of the constituency.

This isn't just about stopping Boris Johnson. It's about electing another brilliant Liberal Democrat representative to Parliament. Polling day is just 9 days away - please come and help!

Past Brecon and Radnorshire, we must fight for the green, safe and prosperous Europe we believe in. And we must ensure that the UK is at its heart.

Boris Johnson, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Nigel Farage - they all want you to give up. But this isn't even close to the end.

Brexit can be stopped.

Boris Johnson can be stopped.

Let's get out there and make it happen.

