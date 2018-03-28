PM must back Lib Dem NHS funding scheme

Although it is a step in the right direction for Theresa May to take a long-term approach to funding the NHS, it is not clear whether the government will commit to new revenue streams to fund the health service.

This is despite the fact that over 100 MPs have taken the same view as the Liberal Democrats in backing an examination of a hypothecated tax, to protect the future of the NHS and social care.



We hope that the Prime Minister will take the first vital step by supporting the Liberal Democrat plan to raise essential extra revenue for the NHS and social care by putting up income tax by a penny in the pound.

Meanwhile, plans must be put in place to implement a hypothecated tax to secure long-term sustainable funding.