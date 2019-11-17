This Week In Policy Announcements

The campaign is now well underway.

And the Liberal Democrats are announcing fantastic policies every single day.

In fact, we’ve announced so many brilliant ideas this week that it can be hard to keep up.

So we’ve rounded up everything we’ve announced this week right here:

Skills Wallets 💰

We will create “skills wallets” - a bold new initiative to give adults £10,000 to spend on education and training throughout their lives. They will help everybody to develop the skills needed to work in a 21st-century economy.

Free Childcare From 9 Months 👶

We will introduce free childcare from 9 months old. That will give parents the option to return to work whenever they choose, rather than taking away the choice for parents who can’t afford childcare.

£100bn for a Climate Fund 🌍

We will spend an extra £100bn on climate action and environmental preservation over a five-year Parliament. Tackling the climate emergency is vital, so we’ll do just that.

Flood Resilience Fund 💪

We will create a £5bn flood prevention and adaptation fund, to prevent disasters like those seen recently in Northern England.

Plan to plant 60 million trees 🌱

We will undertake the largest tree-planting programme in UK history, as part of our plan to tackle the climate emergency.

Tackling Knife Crime

We will invest £500 million in youth services and adopt a public health approach to youth violence.

Equality and Human Rights 👍🏽👍🏿👍🏻

We will fight for equality and human rights with a whole host of policies.

As you can see, we’ve been busy!

And that’s not all - there are plenty more fantastic policies that we will announce in our manifesto launch next week!

