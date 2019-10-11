Full Job Description

Job Title: Policy Adviser to the Leader of the Liberal Democrats

Responsible to: Leader’s Head of Office

Salary: £35-45,000 per annum

Benefit: 8% Employer’s Pension Contribution

Tenure: Permanent, with standard six month probation period

Hours: Full time 40 hours per week

Location: Westminster, London

Closing Date: Friday, 25th of October, Midday

Purpose of the job

To be the leader’s key policy adviser, drawing on the resources both within and outside the party to ensure that when it comes to policy the leader is informed, innovative and engaged. This is a party leader who is committed to the party being the best it can be in policy development to meet the significant challenges in the world today. You will be excited by the prospect of providing detail, debate, creativity and challenging thinking to a dynamic ambitious party leader.

