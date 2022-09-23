Job Title: Political Adviser

Responsible to: Head of the Advisers Unit

Salary: £30-34,000 per annum

Tenure: Permanent

Hours: 40 hours per week full-time. Flexible working considered

Location: Westminster, London. Home-working considered

Closing Date: 10pm on Sunday 9th October

What is the Job?

Join our small, dynamic team of Political Advisers to develop election-winning policies, messages and campaigns for the Liberal Democrats. You will work closely with the Party Leader and other key spokespeople, as well as colleagues in the party’s communications, policy and campaigns teams and in both Houses of Parliament. You will have responsibility for certain policy issues, and help to ensure we take the right positions by building relationships with external organisations, developing your own expertise, and helping to formulate new policies. You will help spokespeople to craft and deliver effective messages to communicate both our policies and our values to the public. We are looking for someone with very good knowledge of UK politics, an understanding of campaigning, the media and how Parliament works and sound political judgement. You will need to be able to juggle competing priorities and deliver at speed. We strongly encourage applications from candidates who would need to work flexibly or remotely. Applications are especially encouraged from people in groups that are under-represented in politics.

APPLICATION PROCEDURE

Please read the full job description here. For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact: attaching: - [email protected] by 10pm on Sunday 9th October

A copy of your CV; including complete work history A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly, how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement. A completed diversity monitoring form. Please ensure we have the means to contact you by phone and email.

We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date (if one is given). We will not notify applicants if their application has been unsuccessful at the shortlisting stage.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

The Party believes it is essential to foster equity, equality, diversion and inclusion within our workforce. We want our employees to thrive in an environment where everyone is welcome and supported to achieve their potential. It is important to celebrate what makes us unique and that you feel valued, appreciated and free to be who you are. What's it like working here? Well here's the deal!!





