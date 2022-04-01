Political / Campaigns Assistant - Rights-Liberties-Justice / local

Location: Medway/ London/ Home

Time requirement: 3 days +

Remuneration: TBA

Closing date: On appointment

Job Description: To assist the President of Rights Liberties Justice (Hybrid)

Duties: Assist with:

organisation of meetings

a proposed book The Law and Liberal Philosophy

Website / computer and email newsletters

Conference activities

Election activities

Opportunities for legal experience/training

Desired applicant characteristics:

Computer Skills (Hardware, software, internet)

Political interest in Human Rights, Civil Liberties, Access to Justice and the Law

Campaigning Skills

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact: Graham Colley [email protected]

You are very welcome to get in touch before making an application if you wish to understand more about the role.

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV, including relevant work and voluntary experience, which need not necessarily be with the Liberal Democrats or in law.

A covering letter, with your name at the top and no more than one side of A4 long, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job description

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in in our staff