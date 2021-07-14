Role: Political Research Assistant (Liberal Democrat Group)

Salary: £32,234 - £33,782 per annum

Hours: 37 per week (full time) includes evening meetings as required

Contract: Fixed term to 5 May 2023

Are you interested in working at the heart of the political organisation of a unique Unitary Council with a directly Elected Mayor?

Are you a member of the Liberal Democrat Party and do you empathise with Liberal Democrat Policy?

If so, you could be ideal for this role. The person to be employed will provide information, research and analysis, communications and administrative support services to the Liberal Democrat Group on the Council (which includes the directly elected Mayor and several Members of his cabinet). The person we are looking to recruit will need to work creatively in developing and supporting policy and initiatives of the Group.

To find out more about this role, please use the link below:

https://www.bedford.gov.uk/jobs-and-careers/

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role

GDPR:

Take responsibility for understanding and complying with the Liberal Democrat’s approach to data protection by completing regular Data Protection and UK GDPR training and adhering to policies and guidance which improve knowledge and promote best practice.

Information Asset Owners (IAOs), Directors and Heads of teams

Responsible for specific information assets and assessing and mitigating risks to information within the area you manage. This involves ensuring the security, accuracy and integrity of the data held on the systems you manage and for mitigating any potential risks.

Raise awareness of data protection issues and ensure staff are aware of their responsibilities towards the information they use.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Party believes it is essential to foster equity, equality, diversion and inclusion within our workforce. We want our employees to thrive in an environment where everyone is welcome and supported to achieve their potential. It is important to celebrate what makes us unique and that you feel valued, appreciated and free to be who you are.

Closing Date: 6 August 2021

Interview Dates: 11/12/13 August 2021