Let's honour our veterans and members of the armed forces this November

In this dark hour we must honour those who have made such incredible sacrifices for our country, now more than ever. 

By Ed Davey, Nov 06, 2020 12:11

A field of poppies with sun behind

During Covid-19, this support is more important than ever.

With coronavirus restrictions in place across the country, this is a difficult year for the Poppy Appeal. 

Ordinarily around 40,000 volunteers help make the appeal happen. Through their dedication the Royal British Legion can continue to provide support to members and veterans of our armed forces, as well as their families. 

poppies.jpg

Our veterans are facing the terrible consequences of lockdowns and coronavirus: social isolation, financial insecurity, mental health difficulties. Many of those suffering the worst are older and in vulnerable categories.

So while we may see less poppies this November because of the lockdown, I urge you to back the great work of the Royal British Legion and support their vital work. Click here to make a donation.

We cannot let this terrible virus undermine our national traditions or remembrance. This November, let us honour our veterans and members of the armed forces like we always do.

