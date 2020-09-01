Post Organiser and Agent (South East Cornwall)

Responsible to: Jim Candy, Constituency Chairman

Salary: £20,000

Tenure: Temporary

Hours: 16 hours per week including a significant amount of evening and weekend work

Location: Home working (at least initially) and over Zoom etc. also some on the ground work will be required

Closing date: 18th September 2020

Purpose

To support and enable South East Cornwall Liberal Democrats to fight the 2020 Cornwall Council elections, including acting as the legal agent for Lib Dem candidates.

The target for this election is a substantial increase in the number of Liberal Democrat councillors elected to Cornwall Council from the constituency and for the Liberal Democrats to take overall control of the council. A secondary target is an enlarged support network of volunteer campaigners.

The post reports to the Constituency Chairman.

Main Responsibilities

To act as the legal agent for South East Cornwall Liberal Democrat candidates, including ensuring candidates are nominated properly and in time, legal deadlines during the campaign are met, the campaign meets all compliance requirements and for completing and submitting all expenses returns.

To liaise where necessary and appropriate with other Liberal Democrat organisations including the Liberal Democrats Federal Compliance Team, in completion of agenting duties, and to undertake any necessary training.

To be the campaign organiser for the South East Cornwall campaign, ensuring that the campaign plan is delivered effectively, on time and to budget.

Help develop our network of voluntary campaigners.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

Derris.watson@btinternet.com

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV; including complete work history

A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.