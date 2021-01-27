Building a fairer, more caring United Kingdom

It's been a tough year - not helped by how the Government has handled things.
But the pandemic has shown what a caring, and generous country we are.
As we come through this difficult time, Liberal Democrats will be on your side - fighting for a fairer, more caring United Kingdom.
Join the Liberal Democrats today.
We’re building a big, open, liberal movement to be the voice for the millions of voters who feel powerless and frustrated with the direction our country is taking. And we want you to be part of it.
Join today as a member or register as a supporter - and play your part: