PrEP implementation trial

PrEP epitomises the well-known maxim that prevention is better than cure, and has been proven to be highly effective in dramatically reducing the risk of HIV infection.

By Norman Lamb, Aug 03, 2017 2:08

Thousands of people will breathe a sigh of relief that a start date for this important trial has finally been announced.  

The Government and NHS England must now make sure that all those in high-risk groups can access PrEP as quickly as possible.

However, this announcement follows the LGA’s stark warning that sexual health services are ‘at a tipping point’ due to the Government’s cuts to local authority budgets.

As a matter of urgency, the Government must end this short-sighted approach and reverse the disastrous cuts to public health grants we have seen in recent years.

