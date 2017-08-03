PrEP implementation trial

Thousands of people will breathe a sigh of relief that a start date for this important trial has finally been announced.

The Government and NHS England must now make sure that all those in high-risk groups can access PrEP as quickly as possible.

PrEP epitomises the well-known maxim that prevention is better than cure, and has been proven to be highly effective in dramatically reducing the risk of HIV infection.

However, this announcement follows the LGA’s stark warning that sexual health services are ‘at a tipping point’ due to the Government’s cuts to local authority budgets.

As a matter of urgency, the Government must end this short-sighted approach and reverse the disastrous cuts to public health grants we have seen in recent years.