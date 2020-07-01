Press & Media Officer

Responsible to: Welsh Chief Executive

Salary: £26,000 to £32,000 depending on experience

Benefit: 8% Employer’s Pension Contribution

Tenure: Full time. Fixed term to May 2021 with the potential for renewal by mutual agreement

Hours: 37.5 hours per week

Location:, Cardiff,

Purpose of job:

The Welsh Liberal Democrats are looking for someone who can build and maintain the profile of the Party, by helping produce positive coverage in Welsh print, broadcast, and online media.

With a key focus on developing a media strategy ahead of the Senedd elections in 2021, the role will involve using key messages to brief spokespeople, respond to breaking news and generate story ideas.

The successful applicant will be enthusiastic about being part of the next stage of building the Welsh Liberal Democrats, have a great sense of what makes a good story and how to successfully secure media coverage.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

enquiries@welshlibdems.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV; including complete work history

A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

A completed diversity monitoring form

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.