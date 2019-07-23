Job title: Press Secretary

Key relationships: Leader, Leader’s Office, Lib Dem HQ, Whips Office in the Commons and Lords

Salary: £50-60k per annum, dependent on experience

Benefit: 8% Employer’s Pension Contribution

Tenure: Permanent. Full-time

Hours: 40 hours/week with some evening and weekend working required

Location: Lib Dem HQ and House of Commons

Security clearance: Upon appointment to a Member’s office, a new member of staff will be required to comply with the Baseline Personnel Security Standard (BPSS) and undergo a Counter Terrorist Check (CTC), undertaken by the Members’ Staff Verification Office (MSVO) and Pass Office respectively.

Interview dates: Interviews will be held on 30 July and 31 July

Deadline for applications: Friday 26 July, midday

Purpose of job:

The Liberal Democrats are going from strength to strength, and this is a hugely exciting time to join a growing team in the Leader’s Office. Ambitions are high for what the party can achieve, and the successful candidate for Press Secretary will create and deliver a communications strategy that will raise the Leader’s profile across all media, including print, broadcast and social media, in collaboration with the Party’s Communications Directorate.

This role requires acute news sense, excellent verbal and written communication, sharp political judgement and clear thinking in a fast-paced environment.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

sara.mosavi@libdems.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV; including complete work history

A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

A completed diversity monitoring form

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.