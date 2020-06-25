Liberal Democrats

Pride Inside!

On what would have been the day of London Pride, join the London Lib Dems to celebrate Pride Inside!

By Gareth Lewis Sheldon, Jun 25, 2020 1:06

Lockdown may mean that we can't march this Pride, but at London Lib Dems we're still determined to celebrate and get together for #PrideInside

On 27 June - the day that would have been the day of London Pride - please join us for our very own Pride Inside - open to Lib Dem members across the country. 

We will be hosting a panel discussion at 2PM on the topic of the fight for equality in the '20s. For this panel, we will be joined by a stellar group of panellists including Baroness Lynne Featherstone, Baroness Liz Barker, Helen Belcher, and Josh Babarinde.

RSVP for the panel ➜

In the evening we will be hosting a London Pride Inside Quiz at 7PM. We'll be joined by Lib Dems from across the country, with a series of guest-rounds. You can play either as an individual or as a team. 

RSVP for the quiz ➜

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.