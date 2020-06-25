Lockdown may mean that we can't march this Pride, but at London Lib Dems we're still determined to celebrate and get together for #PrideInside.

On 27 June - the day that would have been the day of London Pride - please join us for our very own Pride Inside - open to Lib Dem members across the country.

We will be hosting a panel discussion at 2PM on the topic of the fight for equality in the '20s. For this panel, we will be joined by a stellar group of panellists including Baroness Lynne Featherstone, Baroness Liz Barker, Helen Belcher, and Josh Babarinde.

RSVP for the panel ➜

In the evening we will be hosting a London Pride Inside Quiz at 7PM. We'll be joined by Lib Dems from across the country, with a series of guest-rounds. You can play either as an individual or as a team.

RSVP for the quiz ➜