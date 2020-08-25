Liberal Democrats

Pride Inside

Social distancing may mean we can’t march this Pride, but join LGBT+LD, MCR Lib Dems, and Welsh Lib Dems to celebrate #PrideInside this weekend

By Gareth Shelton, Aug 25, 2020 7:08

Pride flag.
▲ Image: Benson Kua

This weekend would have been Manchester Pride and Pride Cymru. While we’re not able to get together in person this year, LGBT+LD, Manchester Lib Dems and Welsh Lib Dems would love you to join us for our own Pride Inside - open to Lib Dem members across the country.

The LGBT Lib Dems

We will be hosting a panel discussion at 2PM on the topic of winning back trust amongst LGBT+ voters. Our panel will include a series of LGBT+ candidates, representatives and experts. We would love to hear your questions and thoughts.

RSVP for Pride Inside

In the evening we will be hosting a Pride Inside Quiz at 7:30PM. We’ll be joined by Lib Dems from across the country, and you can play either as an individual or as a team.

RSVP for Pride Inside

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.