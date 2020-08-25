This weekend would have been Manchester Pride and Pride Cymru. While we’re not able to get together in person this year, LGBT+LD, Manchester Lib Dems and Welsh Lib Dems would love you to join us for our own Pride Inside - open to Lib Dem members across the country.

We will be hosting a panel discussion at 2PM on the topic of winning back trust amongst LGBT+ voters. Our panel will include a series of LGBT+ candidates, representatives and experts. We would love to hear your questions and thoughts.

RSVP for Pride Inside

In the evening we will be hosting a Pride Inside Quiz at 7:30PM. We’ll be joined by Lib Dems from across the country, and you can play either as an individual or as a team.

RSVP for Pride Inside