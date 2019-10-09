Full Job Description

Job Title: Project Coordinator (2-3 month contract)

Responsible to: Engagement Manager

Salary: Daily rate, dependent on experience

Tenure: Temporary or freelance

Hours: Full time (part time will be considered)

Location: Lib Dems HQ, London SW1P

Closing Date: 18 October (interviews will be on-going so it is recommended you do not wait for the deadline before applying)

Purpose of the job

To assist with project management coordination on a large variety of projects where staff and volunteers are working together.

This is one of the most important and wide-ranging roles at HQ, working with numerous teams across different functions, particularly campaigns and digital, to help the party increase its impact.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

hr@libdems.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV; including complete work history

A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

A completed diversity monitoring form

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will notify all applicants when the process is complete.

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.