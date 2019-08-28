Liberal Democrats

Proroguing parliament

Boris Johnson has decided to prorogue Parliament today. But what does that mean?

By Dan Schmeising, Aug 28, 2019 6:08

Palace of Westminster.

A short prorogation is supposed to happen every year...

Parliament is usually closed for a little while in the run-up to a Queen's Speech.

There wasn't one in 2018, however.

...but not for this long

Most of the time, this is a 3 to 7 day break.

Boris Johnson wants to shut Parliament for 5 weeks.

That's the longest since 1945.

It's pretty obviously to try and force through Brexit.

Technically speaking, Parliament only loses a few days by doing this.

The prorogation also covers the autumn conference season, where Parliament would traditionally rise. But MPs could have voted to cancel that recess. Proroguing Parliament stops that.

We will have just 4 days to stop No Deal next week.

Parliament will still be sitting for 4 days next week. That's a tight window - but it's not impossible. We're ready - Jo Swinson has proposed a triple lock to prevent no deal and other parties are with us in the fight to stop no-deal:

This is profoundly undemocratic - but it's not too late.

Boris Johnson can spin it however he wants - this is about running down the clock till no deal. But it's not too late to stop him. Send him a message - join the Lib Dems today and help us stop Brexit:

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Nick Harvey on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy