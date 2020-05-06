Protect Furloughed Workers

The Government has said they want to "wind down" the furlough scheme on 30th June.

However, the furlough scheme is protecting 1 in 5 workers from redundancy. Ending it too early would be a disaster for millions of families and our economy.

That is why – working with businesses - Liberal Democrats have created a new plan to protect employees, their families and the businesses they work for.

The plan includes:

1. A "Safe to Return to Work Scheme" providing a new wage subsidy for all employees coming off furlough, with:

●50% of salary paid during the first month in work, after furlough.

●40% of salary paid during the second month in work, after furlough.

●30% of salary paid during the third month in work, after furlough.

The current £2,500 cap under the Job Retention Scheme would be reduced in line with these percentages.

The scheme would begin once the lockdown ends.

If a company commits to employing the staff member for at least 6 months, this new 3 month wage subsidy could be paid upfront, to ease cashflow further.