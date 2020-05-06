Liberal Democrats

Protect Furloughed Workers

Ending the furlough scheme too early would be a disaster for millions of families and our economy. That is why we have created a new plan to protect employees, their families and the businesses they work for.

By Liberal Democrats, May 06, 2020 12:05

The Government has said they want to "wind down" the furlough scheme on 30th June. 

However, the furlough scheme is protecting 1 in 5 workers from redundancy. Ending it too early would be a disaster for millions of families and our economy. 

That is why – working with businesses - Liberal Democrats have created a new plan to protect employees, their families and the businesses they work for.

The plan includes:

1. A "Safe to Return to Work Scheme" providing a new wage subsidy for all employees coming off furlough, with:

●50% of salary paid during the first month in work, after furlough.

●40% of salary paid during the second month in work, after furlough.

●30% of salary paid during the third month in work, after furlough.

The current £2,500 cap under the Job Retention Scheme would be reduced in line with these percentages.

The scheme would begin once the lockdown ends.

If a company commits to employing the staff member for at least 6 months, this new 3 month wage subsidy could be paid upfront, to ease cashflow further.

 

2. New “Prepare to Return to Work” flexibility for part-time work in the Jobs Retention Scheme:

Building new extra flexibility into the existing Jobs Retention Scheme, to help businesses prepare for a return to work.

From 1st June, a furloughed employee would be allowed to work up to 50% of their time, whilst remaining on furlough, with the existing 80% wage subsidy.

This revised Jobs Retention Scheme would continue until the lockdown is eased and the “Safe to Return to Work Scheme” is introduced.

Our plan will keep some furlough payments as lockdown is eased so businesses can recover. The shadow of the lockdown will be long, and the ‘new normal’ will be challenging for businesses.

The Liberal Democrat Job Protection Scheme will help businesses to rebuild, stop job losses and stop unnecessary damage to our communities. 

Back our campaign to protect furloughed workers.

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: data.protection@libdems.org.uk.