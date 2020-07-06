Migrant women must be protected in the Domestic Abuse Bill

The landmark Domestic Abuse Bill is due to be passed by the House of Commons today.

Survivors desperately need the new legal protections and support that this Domestic Abuse Bill will bring.

More than two million people experience domestic abuse every year. Survivors desperately need the new legal protections and support that this Domestic Abuse Bill will bring.

The Conservative Government has been far too slow bringing this legislation forward since they first promised it more than three years ago.

I’m relieved that our cross-party pressure has paid off and the House of Commons will finally have the chance to pass this long-awaited and landmark legislation today.

I’m also delighted that we have succeeded in ensuring that the Bill properly recognises children as victims of domestic abuse.

We must ensure that the Bill protects all survivors of domestic abuse, no matter where they were born.

Liberal Democrats’ will continue to try and improve the Bill further.

Among the amendments we will be tabling are two which protect migrant women who experience domestic abuse.

One to grant them leave to remain in the UK and the other to prevent their personal data being shared with the Home Office for immigration enforcement.

We must ensure that the Bill protects all survivors of domestic abuse, no matter where they were born.