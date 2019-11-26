Our commitment to protecting marine life

"We will put the UK at the heart of global efforts to protect our marine environment."

Our marine environment is in crisis. Programmes like the BBC's Blue Planet 2 have revealed the scale of the threat.

The world’s beloved marine species like whales and turtles face numerous threats. Plastic pollution, over-fishing, high volumes of shipping traffic, and rising temperatures are but a few.

We must act now to ensure that our global ocean thrives for future generations to enjoy.

Over the next Parliament, we will expand the ‘Blue Belt’ of Marine Protected areas. By 2030, this will cover at least 50% of the UK’s territorial waters. This includes overseas territories.

This policy will ensure better regulation of commercial activities, such as fishing. It will also protect biodiversity in key habitats through effective monitoring.

We will also protect and restore England’s lakes, rivers and wetlands. We will reform water management and introduce higher water efficiency standards. Additionally, plastic pollution is a major threat to the marine environment. To tackle this issue, we will introduce a Zero-Waste and Resource Efficiency Act. This will encourage the transition towards a circular economy in the UK.

This is at the heart of our plan to build a brighter future.