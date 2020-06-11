The Government must commit to an inquiry into its handling of COVID-19

After failing to provide adequate PPE, testing and public health advice, it's no surprise that public trust in the Government is waning. The Government is asking a lot of the public during this crisis, and the British people deserve clear, honest answers. The Government must commit to a public inquiry to ensure it does not repeat the mistakes of the past.

The fact remains that a comprehensive test, trace and isolate system is still the only way to keep people safe as we move out of lockdown.

Yet the Government still hasn't delivered on this, and apparently won't be able to until September. Ministers can't even provide figures for the number of people being tested day-to-day.

The Prime Minister needs to be utterly transparent about the barriers to opening schools, the limits to testing capacity and the issues affecting the test, trace and isolate system.

As more and more questions are raised about key decisions throughout this crisis, Boris Johnson must now commit to an independent inquiry into his Government's handling of this pandemic. The British public deserve to know the truth.

Yesterday, Acting Leader Ed Davey asked the Prime Minister to confirm there would be a full independent inquiry into the Coronavirus so that we can learn from the mistakes that have been made, and ensure our communities are never thrown into a crisis like this ever again.

Whether it is the scandalous lack of PPE for frontline workers, the current failure to properly test, trace and isolate, or the true number of deaths, the Government must not only be held to account, but step up and solve these crises as quickly as possible.