Government's crushingly disappointing plans fail on every account

We must rebuild as a fairer, greener and more caring country in the aftermath of Covid.

So it is crushingly disappointing that the Government’s plans will fail on every account – still failing small businesses and the self-employed, still not rising properly to the climate challenge and still ignoring millions of people caring for loved ones at home.

Their planning reforms will rip powers away from local people and communities in favour of wealthy property developers, threatening our environment and treasured green spaces.

Their cruel asylum plans will stop people fleeing violence and persecution, from seeking sanctuary in the UK.

And long delayed reforms to social care have been pushed back into the long grass once again, despite the pressures we have seen on care homes and carers this last year.

Boris Johnson has utterly failed to deliver an ambitious programme to respond to the real challenges people are facing after this terribly difficult year.