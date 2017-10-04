Race audit - Cable challenges May

Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable has challenged Theresa May to act on the findings of a race audit that she commissioned. The audit shows that ethnic minorities are twice as likely to be unemployed as white people.

Oct 04, 2017

"This audit shows that prejudice and bias based on the colour of someone’s skin continues to blight people’s life chances, and this is utterly unacceptable in 21st century Britain. It is not right that our BAME friends and neighbours are far less likely to have a job or own their home - it is an unfairness that should have ended long ago. 

"This audit lays out the challenges we face as a society which cross party lines. They will only be overcome if we all work together. Theresa May’s decision to shine a light on this issue means she can't now shy away from tackling the causes of this inequality – cuts to public services and a shrinking state. Tackling inequality will need the devotion of all her ministers.
 
"Where ministers act, they will in turn have our support. Where they hesitate, we will push, cajole and confront them until they do the right thing."

