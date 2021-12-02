Racial Diversity Campaign Vice-Chair

The Racial Diversity Campaign (RDC) is the vehicle within the party which finds, trains and supports candidates from ethnic minority backgrounds through to their selection and beyond to successful election.

Its principal aims are to increase the number of ethnic minority MPs, MSPs, MEPs, Assembly Members, elected Mayors and Police and Crime Commissioners and. It would also work alongside ALDC to increase the number of ethnic minority Councillors and Council Leaders.

The Vice-Chairs of the RDC will be experienced in training and mentoring and have a deep knowledge of the party’s processes for candidates, from assessment through to fighting a campaign. The RDC is currently seeking to appoint a Vice-Chair to fill a casual vacancy.

More information about the RDC is available on its website.

The successful candidate will be elected to serve until 31 December 2022. The Liberal Democrats are committed to diversity and inclusion and we welcome applications from candidates from all walks of life.

Applicants for the roles of Chair or Vice Chair must be nominated by two members of the Federal Board, membership of which can be found here: www.libdems.org.uk/federal_board.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact: [email protected]

Please apply by email attaching:

Copies of emails (or equivalent) proving your nomination by two current members of the Federal Board; and

A manifesto of up to 200 words (additional words will be removed by the Returning Officer).

The Party will conduct due diligence on applicants and we encourage you to provide any materials you feel may be relevant. Optionally, you may also also attach a copy of your most recent CV.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.