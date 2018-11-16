Rally for a final say

Within hours of Theresa May speaking to Parliament about the deal she negotiated, hundreds of Lib Dems gathered on Parliament Square to make clear they opposed it.

For over two years now Liberal Democrats have led the fight to give people the final say on the Brexit deal in a People’s Vote, with the option to remain in the EU. And Thursday was a big day. It was the day that turned a People’s Vote from a possibility into a probability.

What happened in Parliament was remarkable. The Prime Minister came to the Commons with her proposals, but she found virtually no support. 50 MPs spoke, asking her questions, but only 7 supported what she is proposing.

Meanwhile, she admitted that if her plans fail, there are two options: “no deal”, which would be a catastrophe, or “No Brexit”. This is now the crucial argument for us to win.

The Government can no longer frame the debate as about Theresa May's deal or “no deal”. Instead, “No Brexit” is on the table. Europe is planning for “no Brexit”. We should be planning for it too.

Polling now shows a substantial majority in the country for Remain. That means we need to keep going. We need to work on MPs across the parties, so that when this bad deal comes back to Parliament, we can get a majority of MPs behind a People's Vote. And then we have to turn a substantial Remain majority in the country into an overwhelming majority.

Our movement is on the march: with your help, we will win an Exit from Brexit.