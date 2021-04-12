Liberal Democrats

Ramadan Kareem

Wishing all those observing this holy month a blessed and peaceful Ramadan.

By Ed Davey - Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Apr 12, 2021 5:04

I want to send my best wishes to Muslims in the UK and across the world as we welcome the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Ramadan is a time of reflection, renewal and generosity. These are much needed in our communities, our politics and all our lives.

A second year observing Ramadan with restrictions on meeting together will be difficult.  Holding an iftar will be different, loved ones will be missed and celebrations will be muted. 

We must all continue to do our part to control and suppress the virus. As we do, we look forward in hope and faith to when we can see loved ones again.

I wish all those observing this holy month a blessed and peaceful Ramadan. 

Ramadan Kareem.

 

