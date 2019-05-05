Liberal Democrats

A Peaceful Ramadan

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Vince Cable wishes Muslim communities across Britain a peaceful Ramadan.

By Vince Cable, May 05, 2019 2:05

Vince Cable

Today we join the millions of Muslims in the UK and across the world in welcoming the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Across the country, British Muslim communities will be taking time aside to engage in acts of charity, prayer and self-reflection.

The contributions of British Muslims to Britain are ever-growing; adding to the richness and diversity of our nation. However, we are witnessing a worldwide resurgence of exclusionary, right-wing nationalism that has led to acts of terror against the Muslim community. We demand better.

The attack in Christchurch earlier this year was a reminder that we must do all we can challenge those who seek to erase or limit religious freedoms. As a party we have adopted the APPG on British Muslim’s definition of Islamophobia: we all have a shared duty to challenge hate and intolerance.

As families and communities come together at this time, we reflect on the values and meaning of Ramadan. I wish you all a peaceful month ahead.

Ramadan Mubarak.

