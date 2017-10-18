Real wages fall for six months in a row in Brexit squeeze

Between June to August 2016 and June to August 2017, in real terms regular pay for employees in Great Britain fell by 0.4%.

Tom Brake MP, Liberal Democrat Brexit Spokesperson, commented:

“Wages have now been falling for over six months as a result of the Brexit squeeze.

“We can’t go on like this. This must be a wake-up call to the government to abandon its plans for an extreme Brexit that would damage living standards further.

“Every day the case for giving the British people the chance to exit from Brexit is getting stronger.”