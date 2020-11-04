Refugees are some of the most vulnerable people in the world.

Fleeing your home is one of the most heartbreaking decisions a person can make. Refugees coming to the UK and Europe have risked everything in the hope of safety and a better future for themselves and their families.

In today's #ImmigrationBill debate, Lib Dems will fight to secure safe & legal routes to sanctuary for vulnerable refugees - especially unaccompanied children.



This is the best way to prevent people from making dangerous attempts to cross the Channel > https://t.co/7udg4DPUQp — Liberal Democrats (@LibDems) November 4, 2020

The tragic deaths of Rasoul Iran-Nejad, Shiva Mohammad Panahi and their young children Anita (nine) and Armin (six) when their boat sank in the Channel last week – and the news that their 15-month-old toddler Artin is missing – are a heartbreaking reminder that we must do far more to save lives.

This was a young family who had fled Iran in search of safety. They hoped to find it here in the UK, a country with a proud history of providing sanctuary to those in need.

Refugees who have been forced to flee their homes to escape war and persecution are some of the most vulnerable people in the world. We must do all we can to protect them.

Today, Liberal Democrat MPs will vote for an amendment to the Immigration Bill that would protect the right for refugees in Europe to be reunited with their families and ensure that unaccompanied child refugees can be resettled in the UK. And we’ve called on the Government to back it too.

