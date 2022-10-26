Regional Development Officer (North East Region) (2022)

Job Title: Regional Development officer (North East Region)

Responsible to: Deputy Head of Campaigns and North East Region Vice Chair

Salary: £25,000 per annum pro rata

Hours: Part Time (22.5 hours per week over 3 days)

Tenure: Fixed Term tbc

Location: Northumberland, Tyne and Wear, County Durham and Tees Valley.

Purpose of the Job

You will be responsible for helping to develop the resources and capacity of local parties in the region, with a

particular focus on those local parties that have few or no principal authority councillors.



Working alongside the other Regional Development Officer (0.4 FTE), the Campaigns and Elections team at

Lib Dem HQ and the North East Regional Party Executive Officers, you will support local party officers,

activists and local election candidates to develop their confidence, skills and capacity to campaign and win

elections against Conservative, Green, Independent and Labour opponents.



The post is 3 days per week and you will be home based. The region encompasses the local authority areas

of Northumberland, Newcastle upon Tyne, North Tyneside, Gateshead, South Tyneside, Sunderland, County

Durham, Hartlepool, Darlington, Stockton on Tees, Middlesbrough and Redcar and Cleveland. A significant

amount of travel around the region will be required, including attending evening and weekend events. From

time to time attendance at events outside of the Region, including ALDC events, will be required.



The key measures of success will be the volume and quality of campaign activity, and election outcomes.

How to apply:

Please read through the Full Job Description to learn more about the role before applying and take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms then proceed with your application.

Applicants shortlisted for interview will be expected to make themselves available to attend an interview in

person in the North East region.

A full CV of no more than two pages and including a telephone number and email address

A covering letter (no more than one A4 page) setting out why you want the job and how your experience and skills are relevant to it To be considered for this position, please submit your application to [email protected]

Further Information

For any questions please contact Ruth Younger on [email protected]

We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will not notify applicants if their application has been unsuccessful at shortlisting stage.

The Party believes it is essential to foster equity, equality, diversion and inclusion within our workforce. We want our employees to thrive in an environment where everyone is welcome and supported to achieve their potential. It is important to celebrate what makes us unique and that you feel valued, appreciated and free to be who you are.

What's it like working here? Well here's the deal!!





