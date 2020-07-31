Regional Development Officer (West Midlands)

Responsible to: West Midlands Campaigns Manager

It is recommended that you read the job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact:

recruitment@libdems.org.uk

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV; including complete work history

A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

A completed diversity monitoring form

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.

Responsible to: West Midlands Campaigns Manager

Salary: £25,000 p.a (pro rata)

Benefit: 8% Employer’s Pension Contribution

Tenure: Part-time – 16 hours per week (fixed term contract until 31 December, with a view to it being extended)

Location: Home-based, a location commutable around the West Midlands.

Purpose of job

To deliver election success in priority areas across the West Midlands, with a clear objective of putting “more gold on the map” – be it Lib Dem MPs, Lib Dem-led Councils, Lib Dem Mayors or Lib Dem PCCs. Key Responsibilities include:

Working under the direction of the Campaigns manager, take responsibility for developing up to date Development Plans for local parties in the Region. Maintain a rolling overview of their delivery and advise the Campaigns manager on resources needed to achieve goals; Support the Campaigns Manager in delivering the seat support programme agreed between LDHQ and the Regional Party to develop the skills of volunteers and staff, build party capacity, and win elections; Increase the take up of national campaigns and messages that grow the Liberal Democrat brand and movement; Maintain records of local party development plans as they are created, and successfully appointed Liberal Democrats. Create a shared space for these documents which is accessible to the Campaigns Manager and selected regional staff.

Essential Skills and Experience