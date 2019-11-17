Liberal Democrats

Are you registered to vote?

The General Election is now only 4 weeks away – but the deadline to register to vote is much sooner.

By Liberal Democrats, Nov 17, 2019 2:11

A pen marking an X in a box.

The election campaign has started in earnest, and we're delighted about how it's going.

Jo Swinson has introduced herself to the country as a potential Prime Minister.

We've released our ambitious plan to change Britain for the better, and ensure a brighter future for all.

We've even put Jo on the side of a bus.

jobus.jpg“Finally, a British Bus without lies on it” - @GuyVerhofstad

The election is only 4 weeks away, but there's a very important date coming even sooner.

The deadline to register to vote is 5pm on 26th November - less than 2 weeks from now.

Register to vote now!

If you haven't already, please register today to make sure your voice can be heard. It takes less than 5 minutes and all you need is your address and national insurance number.

tea.pngYou can do it in the time it takes to make a cuppa.

If you aren't registered, you won't be able to vote, and you'll miss out on having your say in possibly the most important election that we will ever see. Yeah, that would be pretty bad.

Register to vote now!

You might also want to arrange a postal vote.

A postal vote means that even if you're busy or something unexpected happens on polling day, you'll still be able to have your say. It's just a short form that you post to your local council.

imtoobusy.gif...but at least he already sent his postal vote

The deadline to apply for a postal vote is also 5pm on 26th November, and you can find out how to apply by clicking the button below.

Apply for a postal vote today!

We need to win this election to stop Brexit and ensure a brighter future for Britain.

You can help us to do just that by:

  1. Registering to vote today
  2. Applying for a postal vote
  3. Sharing this page with friends and family to encourage them to register -

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter


If you’ve done all that and you’re hungry for more, have a look at this post for ideas!

joehorsev2.pngIf you do all that we might just see this after the election!

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at https://www.libdems.org.uk/privacy