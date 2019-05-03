Liberal Democrats

Remainers are switching to us

Previously Labour-supporting Remainers have had enough of Jeremy Corbyn pushing through a Tory Brexit. Join the party of Remain today 🔶

By Dan Schmeising, May 03, 2019 5:05

We had an amazing night in yesterday's local elections. Voters are swinging behind us and the results show it - we have over 500 new Lib Dem councillors and have taken control of 12 new councils!

It's clear people have had enough of the old, broken politics of the Conservative and Labour parties. Social media was ablaze yesterday with voters casting their ballot for us:

Even Blackadder star Tony Robinson is leaving Labour - citing Jeremy's not-so-cunning Brexit plan as one reason amongst many:

Labour's results makes it clear - it's time for them to stop helping the Tories push through Brexit. It's time for Jeremy Corbyn to listen to Labour conference policy and join the Lib Dem campaign for a People's Vote.

The European elections are just around the corner. Last night's results gave us a huge boost - now, let's convert that momentum into Lib Dem MEPs. Our message remains clear - a vote for the Lib Dems is a vote to stop Brexit. With your support, I believe we can win a People's Vote - join us today and help us get over it the line!

