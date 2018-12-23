Remembering Paddy

Since learning of Paddy Ashdown's death last night people have been taking to social media to share their memories of this incredible man.

Our partys leader's have paid tribute to the work Paddy did for the party.

So sad to hear of Paddy Ashdown’s death. He was liberal to his core, and a wonderful Leader, using his army leadership skills to build and grow the party. I knew him for 30 years: he was generous with his time and energy. It was a privilege to work with him. — SalBrinton (@SalBrinton) December 22, 2018

This is a hugely sad day for the Liberal Democrats and for the very many people across political and public life who had immense affection and respect for @paddyashdown. He was famous for his politics but his talents extended well beyond that arena. RIP. https://t.co/Zq8issvSzC — Vince Cable (@vincecable) December 22, 2018

Paddy had time for everyone, guided and nurtured the party, converted even the fiercest foe and committed his heart a soul to the success of the liberal ideal. For thirty years I followed him on a great journey. Thank you Paddy. My thoughts are with Jane and her family. pic.twitter.com/54aHJP0Nmr — Willie Rennie (@willie_rennie) December 22, 2018

Really sad to hear that @paddyashdown⁩ had passed away. He was such a mountain of a man, always there to offer support and help where he could. He was a big inspiration to me and will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him. RIP Paddy. https://t.co/p2TBkPlTmS — Jane Dodds (@DoddsJane) December 22, 2018

So very sad to learn of the passing of Paddy Ashdown. A Liberal to the core he lead with passion and energy at a critical time for the party. On a personal level he was incredibly supportive encouraging and kind. Condolences to Jane and the family. — Kirsty Williams (@Kirsty_Williams) December 22, 2018

As have our Parliamentarians, many of whom worked with Paddy for decades.

Paddy Ashdown was a hero to me, he saved and revived the Liberal Democrats at our lowest ebb, and then led us to our best result for 70 years. As a movement, we owe him our very existence. Much love to Jane and the family. Thank you boss. — Tim Farron (@timfarron) December 22, 2018

I am devastated to hear of the death of Paddy. One of the few originals in British politics. A unique character, a force of nature and an incredible intellect. As a candidate and MP he encouraged me to be more than I thought I could be. My thoughts with Jane and his family. — Layla Moran (@LaylaMoran) December 22, 2018

I am heart-sad tonight. Paddy was my friend, mentor and a light in dark places. He served this country in the teeth of conflict and he served liberalism through some of its darkest days. The world will be all the dimmer without him. Love to Jane & the family #PaddyAshdown pic.twitter.com/lXOIXeYHnt — Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP (@agcolehamilton) December 22, 2018

Thank you Paddy for being such an amazing person and for everything you did for so many people. Our thoughts are with Jane, all your family and many friends and our whole party and movement that you led so brilliantly https://t.co/PWAJdLn8WM — Edward Davey (@EdwardJDavey) December 22, 2018

And members shared some of their favourite memories of Paddy:

I once decided it was a good idea to shout across the conference hall at Paddy in my efforts to get prominent party figures to come and see the (then) Liberal Youth stand — Hannah Bettsworth (@H_Bettsworth) December 22, 2018

When Paddy Ashdown was promoting his book 'A Fortunate Life' eight or nine years ago, I turned up at Waterstones in Winchester to get my book signed by him. It was deserted, save for one very confused Paddy Ashdown. We had both got the wrong branch of Waterstones. (1/2) — Andy Williams (@andyonpaper) December 22, 2018

Favourite Paddy Ashdown memory:

I was super-stressed days out from the 2010 General Election and during his constituency visit, not only did he take the time to check I was ok and make me laugh, he then told a 10 minute-long story to the whole room in order to ask for a biscuit. — Kat Stark (@rantingkat) December 22, 2018

One of my political heroes has lost his final battle - Paddy Ashdown who was a great leader and campaigner gave me so much support in my time with #Libdems ...but it was his #1pForEducation that inspired me to vote @LibDems the first time #FarewellPaddyOurHero pic.twitter.com/2PcK4blRwp — vikki slade #FBPE 🔶 🔶 🔶 (@vikki4mdnp) December 22, 2018

I am absolutely devastated. I'll never forget my first big speech at Lib Dem party conference & coming off stage to have Paddy pat me on the back and tell me what a good job I did. My thoughts and prayers go to his family. https://t.co/w41iPpSpu6 — Amna Ahmad (@amnajahmad) December 22, 2018

And some of those who had worked with him over the years also shared their memories

Deeply saddened to hear that my friend Lord Paddy Ashdown has died following a short illness. He was a principled politician who stood up for the survivors of the genocide of Muslims in Europe in 1995. We mourn with his family & give thanks for all he did. https://t.co/9kohCdO7dg — Waqar Azmi (@waqarazmi786) December 22, 2018

I am devastated at Paddy Ashdown’s passing. I worked for him in post-war Bosnia when he was the UN chief. He taught me so much then and, despite differences, helped me throughout my career inc at @PUBLIC_Team. He was so energetic, fun-loving, bold and brave. I will miss him a lot pic.twitter.com/8FZZctxVCh — Daniel Korski (@DanielKorski) December 22, 2018

Passionate, committed, sincere. When my phone rang and I saw the name Paddy I always smiled (even when it was after midnight or before 6am!) This is very sad news. https://t.co/VBl3PUxCVY — Nick Robinson (@bbcnickrobinson) December 22, 2018

