Remembering Paddy

Last night, as people learned of Paddy Ashdown's death, they took to Twitter to share their memories of this incredible man. We've collected some of them here.

By Greg Foster, Dec 23, 2018 2:12

Paddy Ashdown speaking at Lib Dem conference.

Since learning of Paddy Ashdown's death last night people have been taking to social media to share their memories of this incredible man.

We've collected a few of those memories of Paddy from members, supporters and the public at large here. You can also share your memories of Paddy and add your name to the book of condolence here: www.libdems.org.uk/book-of-condolence-paddy-ashdown

Our partys leader's have paid tribute to the work Paddy did for the party.

As have our Parliamentarians, many of whom worked with Paddy for decades.

And members shared some of their favourite memories of Paddy:

And some of those who had worked with him over the years also shared their memories

Paddy will be greatly missed by us all and also by the very many people across political and public life who had immense affection and respect for Paddy.

If you haven't added your name to the Book of Condolence yet, please do take a few moments to do so. We'll send your comments on to Paddy's family. www.libdems.org.uk/book-of-condolence-paddy-ashdown

