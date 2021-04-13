Liberal Democrats

Remembering Shirley

Since learning of Shirley Williams' death yesterday, people have been taking to social media to share their memories of this wonderful woman.

By Liberal Democrats, Apr 13, 2021 6:04

The death of Shirley Williams is heartbreaking news for the whole Liberal Democrats party.

Since the sad news was announced, Liberal Democrat members and figures from public life have been remembering Shirley and paying tribute to her.

We've collected a few of those memories here.

You can also share your memories of Shirley and add your name to the book of condolence here.

 

Our party leaders have paid tribute to Shirley

 

Many of our Parliamentarians said how much Shirley inspired them

 

And some of those who had worked with her over the years also shared their memories

 

Many of our members added their own tributes

Shirley has been an inspiration to millions. She had a limitless empathy only too rare in politics today; she connected with people, cared about their lives and saw politics as a crucial tool to change lives for the better.

If you haven't added your name to the Book of Condolence yet, please do take a few moments to do so: www.libdems.org.uk/book-of-condolence-shirley-williams

Share this post on social media

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder

The Liberal Democrats will use your contact details to send you information on the topics you have requested. Any data we gather will be used in accordance with our privacy policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy To exercise your legal data rights, email: [email protected].