Artworker/campaign organiser - Barnsley Lib Dems

Responsible to: Barnsley Lib Dem's campaign manager

Salary: £23,000 (pro rata)

Tenure: to 31st May 2023 (option to extend depending on outcome of local elections)

Hours: 8 hours per week



Location: Home based

Closing date: 11.59pm, Friday 9th December 2022

Barnsley Liberal Democrats are seeking an enthusiastic and self-motivated person with good artworking, copywriting and leaflet design skills, to support the creation and delivery of their local election plan and year round held and target ward campaigning.

This is a fantastic opportunity to support a winning team which has grown its council group from 1 in 2018 to 9 in 2022 - and has ambitions to grow more.

Before Applying to Role please take a few minutes to complete our Equality and Diversity Monitoring Forms then proceed with application procedures.

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

For questions and further details, and to submit an application, please contact: Rob Jacques, Y&H Field Campaign Manager - [email protected]

Please apply by email attaching:

A copy of your CV; including complete work history

A Covering Letter; no more than 2 pages of A4 in length, indicating clearly how your experience and skills meet the criteria stated in the job and person specification. Please also write your name on top of your supporting statement.

Applicants are encouraged to inform us if any reasonable adjustments are needed to be made during any part of the recruitment process.

Please let us have details of your current salary and two referees including one from your current employer – if you would prefer us not to contact them until a later stage of the selection process, please let us know.

We will be reviewing applications as they come in and reserve the right to appoint prior to the closing date

Please note: We will not be able to employ you if you are not eligible to work in the UK. We will not be able to obtain a work permit on your behalf.

The Liberal Democrats are equal opportunity employers and particularly welcome applications from groups who are currently under-represented in our staff.