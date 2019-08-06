Liberal Democrats

Research & Support Officer (Lib Dems) (GLA)

By Sarah Morris on August 06, 2019

Full Job Description

Salary:  £33,128.00 per annum

Responsible to:  Principal Committee Manager

Hours:  Full time

Tenure:  Permanent

Location:  City Hall, London

Closing Date: 11.59pm 26th August 2019

Purpose:

To provide a full range of research, communications, casework and information support to Assembly Member(s).

It is recommended that you read the full job description before applying for this role.

If you have a question about the role or the recruitment process then please contact a member of the recruitment team via email on glajobs@london.gov.uk quoting reference GLA2356.

To get more information and to apply please click here to go to the website of the Greater London Authority.

